Sri Lanka receives medicines & medical supplies worth LKR 2 Bn from China

A consignment of medicines and medical supplies worth LKR 2 billion, donated by China to Sri Lanka, reached the Colombo Port today (Dec. 06).

The shipment comes in 24 containers (16,000 boxes) with a total of weight over 255 metric tonnes, the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

China has donated medicines worth LKR 5 billion to Sri Lanka since June.

The consignment contains 8 million infusion sets, 1.2 million vials of omeprazole sodium for injection, 1 million capecitabine tablets, 612,720 PF. Syrs of enoxaparin sodium injection, 240,000 bottles of sodium valproate tablets, 100,800 ampoules of heparin sodium injection.