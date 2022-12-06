Sri Lanka receives medicines & medical supplies worth LKR 2 Bn from China

December 6, 2022   09:35 pm

A consignment of medicines and medical supplies worth LKR 2 billion, donated by China to Sri Lanka, reached the Colombo Port today (Dec. 06).

The shipment comes in 24 containers (16,000 boxes) with a total of weight over 255 metric tonnes, the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

China has donated medicines worth LKR 5 billion to Sri Lanka since June.

The consignment contains 8 million infusion sets, 1.2 million vials of omeprazole sodium for injection, 1 million capecitabine tablets, 612,720 PF. Syrs of enoxaparin sodium injection, 240,000 bottles of sodium valproate tablets, 100,800 ampoules of heparin sodium injection.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators | Match 01 | LPL 2022

Fall armyworms infestation reported in Sri Lanka again

Fall armyworms infestation reported in Sri Lanka again

Annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins tomorrow...

Annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins tomorrow...

Bandula directs to resume Park & Ride City Bus Service from Jan. 15

Bandula directs to resume Park & Ride City Bus Service from Jan. 15

Remanded student activists Mudalige & Siridhamma Thero produced before court

Remanded student activists Mudalige & Siridhamma Thero produced before court

China calls for joint efforts to ease Sri Lankas debt burden

China calls for joint efforts to ease Sri Lankas debt burden