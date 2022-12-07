Probes underway uncover involvement of cops & doctors in organ trafficking racket, court told

Probes in progress to uncover if any other police officers are involved in the organ trafficking racket at the private hospital in Borella exposed by Ada Derana “Ukussa” investigative program, Senior Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peiris told the court today.

This was conveyed when the suspect, who is said to be the main broker in the organ trading syndicate was produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya. He was taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday.

Appearing on behalf of the CCD, the Senior Deputy Solicitor General stated that this is a very peculiar case in the history of crimes in Sri Lanka.

He added that this racket, exposed by Ada Derana on November 21, 2022, was carried out by an organized group in a clandestine manner, targetting poverty-stricken people living in the city of Colombo.

The broker had lured people aged 30-42 years, into giving away their kidneys by promising them a sum between LKR 5 million to LKR 12 million, Mr. Peiris continued, adding that five such people who gave away their organs have not received the money they were promised. Among them is a breastfeeding mother of two, he revealed.

Speaking further, the Senior Deputy Solicitor General stated that the CCD is conducting further investigations to dig up information about the doctors at the said hospital and police officers who were involved in the racket.

According to reports, a total of 52 organ transplants had been performed at this private hospital and the CCD investigators are working to uncover any irregularities committed during these surgeries, he revealed.

Subsequently, after taking into account a request made by the Senior Deputy Solicitor General, the additional magistrate ordered to place the suspect behind bars on remand until December 13. He will be referred to an identification parade on that day.

Further, an overseas travel ban was imposed on 06 members of the board of directors of the hospital in question.