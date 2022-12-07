Committee on High Posts approves five top appointments

The Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of Chairmen to four institutions and an ambassador on Monday (Dec. 05).

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of Mr. Kandeepan Balasubramaniam as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Kuwait.

Furthermore, the appointments of Mr. Upul Dharmadasa as the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority and Mr. K. A. Wimal Rupasinghe as the Chairman of the National Paper Company Limited were also approved by the Committee on High Posts.

In addition, the appointment of Mr. M. Mahinda Saliya as the Chairman of Pradeshiya Sanwardhana Bank and Commodore. (C.E). H. S. Balasuriya as the Chairman of Land Development Corporation was also approved at the said Committee.

Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka, and Members of Parliament Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Dharmalingam Siddarthan were present at the Committee on High Posts presided over by Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament.