Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals

December 7, 2022   11:29 am

The mandatory requirement to produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon entry into Sri Lanka has been lifted, with effect from today (07 Dec).

Further, all overseas arrivals are no longer required to produce a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), done either prior to boarding or on-arrival, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated.

In the event a foreign national tests positive for COVID-19 during their stay in Sri Lanka, they will be required to self-isolate for a period of seven days at their residence, a private hospital, or a hotel, and bear all related costs, he added.

Sri Lanka mandated the carrying of a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination when it opened its borders to foreign arrivals amidst the COVID crisis in 2021.

