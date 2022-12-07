Kanchana discusses steps taken to reduce CEBs expenses

Kanchana discusses steps taken to reduce CEBs expenses

December 7, 2022   03:31 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been directed to issue paperless bills and receipts to all customers with effect from January 2023, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Instructions were given during a discussion with the CEB’s management.

The minister has discussed the steps taken to reduce expenses and further measures that could be taken to reduce the costs of the CEB.

Minister Wijesekera also gave directives to the CEB officials to hold the ongoing construction work of the CEB’s new headquarters.

He further stated that a decision was taken to regulate the fixing of street lamps and operating street lamps.

Under the directives of Minister Wijesekera, it was also decided that outsourced services be carried out using the existing staff members and the work that cannot be completed by the CEB be done with the assistance of local councils.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Unduvap full moon Poya falls today; Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins

Unduvap full moon Poya falls today; Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins

Unduvap full moon Poya falls today; Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.12

Kandy Falcons make LPL history, secures easy victory against Colombo Stars

Kandy Falcons make LPL history, secures easy victory against Colombo Stars

Monks' residence building at historical temple collapses due to heavy rain

Monks' residence building at historical temple collapses due to heavy rain

Export earnings decline in Oct. 2022 for first time since March

Export earnings decline in Oct. 2022 for first time since March

Rs. 5.9 Bn wasted due to cancellation of Light Rail Transit Project: audit report

Rs. 5.9 Bn wasted due to cancellation of Light Rail Transit Project: audit report

COPE looks into irregularities at J'pura hospital exposed in Auditor General's report

COPE looks into irregularities at J'pura hospital exposed in Auditor General's report

Heated debate in parliament over electricity tariffs

Heated debate in parliament over electricity tariffs