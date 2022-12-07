Naval, fishing communities cautioned of gusty winds and rough seas

Naval, fishing communities cautioned of gusty winds and rough seas

December 7, 2022   04:29 pm

The depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal (500km east of Trincomalee) has concentrated into a deep depression and located near latitude 8.7N and longitude 85.7E today morning, the Department of Meteorology said in an advisory issued earlier.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm around this evening.

The system is likely to approach the coast of northern Tamil-Nadu, Puducherry and southern Andhra Pradesh over Southwest Bay of Bengal 08th December morning.

Wind speeds will be 60-70 kmph and can increase up to 80 kmph in sea areas between 02N - 15N and 80E – 95E.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and rough to very rough seas can be expected in aforementioned sea areas.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and southwest Bay of Bengal (02N - 15N, 80E – 95E) until further notice.

Meanwhile, those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or to move to safer areas immediately.

The fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Meteorology Department in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Unduvap full moon Poya falls today; Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins

Unduvap full moon Poya falls today; Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.12

Kandy Falcons make LPL history, secures easy victory against Colombo Stars

Kandy Falcons make LPL history, secures easy victory against Colombo Stars

Monks' residence building at historical temple collapses due to heavy rain

Monks' residence building at historical temple collapses due to heavy rain

Export earnings decline in Oct. 2022 for first time since March

Export earnings decline in Oct. 2022 for first time since March

Rs. 5.9 Bn wasted due to cancellation of Light Rail Transit Project: audit report

Rs. 5.9 Bn wasted due to cancellation of Light Rail Transit Project: audit report

COPE looks into irregularities at J'pura hospital exposed in Auditor General's report

COPE looks into irregularities at J'pura hospital exposed in Auditor General's report