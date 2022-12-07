Great Britain to support Sri Lanka implement of Climate Prosperity Plan

Great Britain to support Sri Lanka implement of Climate Prosperity Plan

December 7, 2022   09:05 pm

Great Britain has expressed its willingness to provide the necessary technical and practical support to help Sri Lanka implement the “Climate Prosperity Plan”.

Speaking at a discussion held today (07 Dec), Deputy High Commissioner of Great Britain to Sri Lanka, Lisa Whanstall told President’s Senior Adviser on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene  that Great Britain appreciates the efforts taken by Sri Lanka to address climate change and will work accordingly to provide the required technical and theoretical support in the future.

Whanstall further stated that she will provide the necessary support for the International University on Climate Change, which is planned to be built on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Furthermore, the Deputy British High Commissioner praised Sri Lanka’s programme for renewable energy and pointed out that it is a well-planned step for the future of the country.

Ruwan Wijewardene, while presenting information about President Wickremesinghe’s upcoming programs related to climate change, stated that the Act on Climate Change will be submitted to Parliament shortly.

Moreover, a climate change office will also be built in Sri Lanka to investigate climate change in the region and develop any needed solutions in this regard, Wijewardene said, adding that the government is also focused on further developing both green hydrogen and renewable energy.

