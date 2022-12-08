Heavy rain, rough seas & gusty winds expected due to cyclone Mandous

The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal (370km east of Trincomalee) has concentrated into a cyclonic storm “Mandous” and located near latitude 9.2N and longitude 84.6E at 11.30 p.m. yesterday, the Department of Meteorology says.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross North Tamil-Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the late hours of December 09.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the Island.

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces. Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern province and Trincomalee district.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Sea areas:

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm “Mandous”, the deep and shallow sea areas of northern and eastern coast will be very rough to high with very strong gusty winds and heavy rain on December 08 and 09.

Swell waves of about 2.5m – 3.5m are possible in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa and Southwest Bay of Bengal until further notice.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly. Wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 65-75 kmph at times over the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee & Batticaloa. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and gusting up to 50-60 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee & Batticaloa will be very rough and high at times. Other sea areas around the island will be rough at times.