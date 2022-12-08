Casino Business (Regulation) Act gets COPF approval

Casino Business (Regulation) Act gets COPF approval

December 8, 2022   10:49 am

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has green-lighted the clauses under the Casino Business (Regulation) Act No. 17 of 2010, its chairman MP Harsha de Silva told the parliament today (Dec 08).

Accordingly, the COPF has given the approval to regulate casinos under strict conditions.

Addressing an earlier parliamentary session, the COPF chairman reiterated the need to expedite the establishment of a casino regulatory authority in order to grant licences for operating casinos in Sri Lanka.

The COPF previously refused to approve regulations under the Casino Business (Regulation) Act since the relevant bill is being brought forth for the first time to licence and regulate casinos.

The committee, after looking into the absence of a casino regulatory authority and the issues pertaining to it, was of the opinion that licences to operate casinos should not be given without a regulatory body and raised vehement objections to this.

MP de Silva mentioned that, on the requirement of the government, approval was granted on the condition that a regulation body would be appointed by September 30, 2023.

The lawmaker stated that the COPF would continue to monitor if this is done properly. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

CEB to issue paperless bills, receipts from Jan 2023 (English)

CEB to issue paperless bills, receipts from Jan 2023 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.07

Power Minister trying to increase electricity tariffs by scaring people - PUCSL chief (English)

Power Minister trying to increase electricity tariffs by scaring people - PUCSL chief (English)

Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals (English)

Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals (English)

Island-wide program from Jan. to save schoolchildren from 'Ice' addiction

Island-wide program from Jan. to save schoolchildren from 'Ice' addiction

Govt should compensate Mudalige over arbitrary arrest - Fr. Jeewantha Peiris

Govt should compensate Mudalige over arbitrary arrest - Fr. Jeewantha Peiris

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets increased by 5.8% in November - CBSL

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets increased by 5.8% in November - CBSL