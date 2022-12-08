Dengue cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again

December 8, 2022   12:24 pm

Sri Lanka is seeing a rapid rise in the cases of its age-old enemy dengue fever once again, the National Dengue Control Unit says.

Reportedly, the island has confirmed a total of 1,602 dengue patients within the past week.

The highest figure is from Gampaha District, where 390 cases out of the total number of dengue patients were reported within the locality.

The number of patients reported within Colombo District is 27, the National Dengue Control Unit said.

Meanwhile, the districts of Puttlam and Jaffna, and also the Kalmunai area have confirmed higher figures of dengue cases.

Accordingly, a total of 68,928 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far this year. However, by this time last year, the number of cases reported was 27,844, the unit said further.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit, 41 MOH areas have been declared as high-risk zones for dengue fever.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

CEB to issue paperless bills, receipts from Jan 2023 (English)

CEB to issue paperless bills, receipts from Jan 2023 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.07

Power Minister trying to increase electricity tariffs by scaring people - PUCSL chief (English)

Power Minister trying to increase electricity tariffs by scaring people - PUCSL chief (English)

Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals (English)

Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals (English)

Island-wide program from Jan. to save schoolchildren from 'Ice' addiction

Island-wide program from Jan. to save schoolchildren from 'Ice' addiction

Govt should compensate Mudalige over arbitrary arrest - Fr. Jeewantha Peiris

Govt should compensate Mudalige over arbitrary arrest - Fr. Jeewantha Peiris