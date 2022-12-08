Chennai-Jaffna flights to commence on Monday

Chennai-Jaffna flights to commence on Monday

December 8, 2022   12:42 pm

Indian carrier Alliance Air is scheduled to operate flights to and from the Jaffna International Airport from Monday (12 Dec).

Accordingly, flights will start from the Chennai International Airport, and will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services said.

With the commencing of these flights, the two states will be reconnected after nearly three years, owing to a COVID-19 pandemic-induced halt.

Operations, launched in November 2019, continued till March 2020, forcing the government to close its borders when the pandemic hit the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

Medical aid worth over LKR 2 billion from China reaches Colombo (English)

CEB to issue paperless bills, receipts from Jan 2023 (English)

CEB to issue paperless bills, receipts from Jan 2023 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.07

Power Minister trying to increase electricity tariffs by scaring people - PUCSL chief (English)

Power Minister trying to increase electricity tariffs by scaring people - PUCSL chief (English)

Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals (English)

Sri Lanka scraps COVID vaccination, negative test requirement on overseas arrivals (English)

Island-wide program from Jan. to save schoolchildren from 'Ice' addiction

Island-wide program from Jan. to save schoolchildren from 'Ice' addiction

Govt should compensate Mudalige over arbitrary arrest - Fr. Jeewantha Peiris

Govt should compensate Mudalige over arbitrary arrest - Fr. Jeewantha Peiris