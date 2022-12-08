Chennai-Jaffna flights to commence on Monday

Indian carrier Alliance Air is scheduled to operate flights to and from the Jaffna International Airport from Monday (12 Dec).

Accordingly, flights will start from the Chennai International Airport, and will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services said.

With the commencing of these flights, the two states will be reconnected after nearly three years, owing to a COVID-19 pandemic-induced halt.

Operations, launched in November 2019, continued till March 2020, forcing the government to close its borders when the pandemic hit the island.