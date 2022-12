The Department of Examinations has issued a special announcement on the rescrutiny of G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination results.

Accordingly, applications will be accepted from December 08 to 20 via the official website of the examinations – www.doenets.lk

Further information in this regard can be obtained by contacting the following telephone numbers:

011 278 5231 / 011 278 5216

Hotline - 1911