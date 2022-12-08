Advisory issued for cyclonic storm Mandous

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for Cyclonic storm “Mandous” for deep and shallow sea areas from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and Southeast and Southwest Bay of Bengal.



The cyclonic storm “Mandous” over Southwest Bay of Bengal (280km east of Trincomalee) located near latitude 9.7N and longitude 83.5E at 11.30 a.m. today, according to the Meteorology Department.



It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the morning of December 09 and cross North Tamil-Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast over Southwest Bay of Bengal around mid-night of December 09.



Maximum wind speeds will be 70-90 kmph and can increase up to 100 kmph in sea areas between 05N - 15N and 80E – 88E. Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough to high seas can be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.



Near-shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu may experience surges due to swell waves of about 2.5 m – 3.5 m in height, within the sea.



Therefore, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and Southwest Bay of Bengal (05N - 15N, 80E – 88E) until further notice.



Those who are out in the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to the coasts or move to safer areas immediately.



The fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.