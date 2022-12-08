10-hour water cut in parts of Colombo & suburbs on Saturday

10-hour water cut in parts of Colombo & suburbs on Saturday

December 8, 2022   05:44 pm

A 10-hour water cut is scheduled to be imposed in several areas within Colombo and its suburbs on Saturday (10 Dec), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) reported.

Accordingly, the water supply will be interrupted from 10.00 a.m. until 08.00 p.m. in the Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, the Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council areas ,the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa, Pradeshiya Sabha areas, Ratmalana and Katubedda.

The water cut is being implemented owing to maintenance work on the pipelines supplying water to the Ambatale Water Purification Plant.

