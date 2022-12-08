Special notice on 2022 Grade 05 Scholarship exam

Further details pertaining to the 2022 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination, scheduled for 18 December, have been released by the Department of Examinations.

Accordingly, the first paper will be held from 09.30 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. on Sunday (18 Dec), while the second paper will commence at 11:15 a.m., later that day, and will last for a period of one hour, till 12.15 p.m.

The exam will be held at 2,894 exam centres island-wide, Commissioner General of Exams L. M. D. Dharmasena stated.

For further inquiries, the Department of Examinations may be contacted via their hotline 1911, or their general lines; (0127) 85922, 84537, 86616, 84208.