Special holiday for schools tomorrow
December 8, 2022 09:45 pm
The Ministry of Education has declared Friday (Dec 09) a holiday for all government and government-approved private schools, taking the prevailing adverse weather condition into account.
The Education Ministry arrived at this decision following the inquiries made from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre.
In view of the government’s decision, the Bishop’s House in Colombo also declared a special holiday tomorrow for Catholic schools island-wide.