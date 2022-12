Veteran Sri Lankan singer Nuwan Gunawardena passed away this evening (Dec. 08).

He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Colombo at the time of his demise, according to family sources.

Gunawardena, who was also one of the leading playback singers in Sri Lankan Sinhala cinema, was known for his popular hits such as “Pawee Giyawe”, “La Sanda Eliye”, “Sanda Men Bala”.