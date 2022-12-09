Intermittent rainfall, gusty winds expected in parts of the island

The severe cyclonic storm “Mandous” is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross northern Tamil-Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast over Southwest Bay of Bengal tonight (Dec 09), the Department of Meteorology says.

It was located near latitude 10.6N and longitude 82.3E at 11.30 p.m. yesterday.

According to the Meteorology Department, cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the Island today.

Intermittent showers are possible in the Northern Province with heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm at some places.

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-Western Provinces and Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Strong winds of about 60-70 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva & Central provinces.

Sea areas:

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal, the deep and shallow sea areas of northern and eastern coast will be very rough to high with very strong gusty winds and heavy rain today.

Swell waves of about 2.5m – 3.5m are expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee & Batticaloa.

The Meteorology Department has advised naval and fishing communities against venturing into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa, southwest Bay of Bengal (07N - 15N, 80E – 86E) and southern sea areas (02N - 06N, 78E – 86E), until further notice.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai. Showers will occur in several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

Winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly. Wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 65-75 kmph at times over the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee & Batticaloa and over the sea area of Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph and gusting up to 50-60 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be very rough and high at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be rough at times.