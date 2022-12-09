South Koreans to become younger as traditional age system scrapped

South Koreans to become younger as traditional age system scrapped

December 9, 2022   08:05 am

South Koreans are set to become one or even two years younger - at least on official paperwork.

On Thursday, the South Korean parliament passed a law to scrap Korea’s two traditional methods of counting age.

From June 2023, the so-called “Korean Age” system will no longer be permitted on official documents.

Only the standardised, internationally recognised method will remain.

The government is fulfilling a campaign promise to reduce confusion by adopting the same system used in the rest of the world.

Currently, the most widely used calculation method in Korea is the so-called “Korean age system”, in which a person is one year old at birth and then gains a year on the first day of each new year.

In a separate method - the “counting age” - a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on 1 January. This method exists primarily to calculate the legal age to drink alcohol and smoke.

But South Korea also uses the globally recognised system in which age is calculated by an individual’s birthday and the first birthday is celebrated 365 days after birth.

This means that, for example, as of 8 December 2022, a person born on December 31 2002 is 19 under the international system, 20 under the counting system and 21 under the Korean system.

Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party told parliament that “the revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socio-economic costs, because legal and social disputes as well as confusion persist due to the different ways of calculating age”.


Source: BBC

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM briefs EU envoys on steps taken to restore stability in the country (English)

PM briefs EU envoys on steps taken to restore stability in the country (English)

PM briefs EU envoys on steps taken to restore stability in the country (English)

Third reading of 2023 Budget passed in parliament (English)

Third reading of 2023 Budget passed in parliament (English)

Sri Lanka's air quality drops to unhealthy level after air pollution surges in India (English)

Sri Lanka's air quality drops to unhealthy level after air pollution surges in India (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.08

Protests against budget proposals staged in many areas

Protests against budget proposals staged in many areas

People urged to be cautious as air quality drops in many parts of the island

People urged to be cautious as air quality drops in many parts of the island

Update on Chamika Karunaratne who suffered injury in LPL fielding accident

Update on Chamika Karunaratne who suffered injury in LPL fielding accident

President stresses the need to increase electricity tariffs, slams PUCSL chairman

President stresses the need to increase electricity tariffs, slams PUCSL chairman