Sri Lanka’s air quality has improved significantly as at 8.00 a.m. this morning (Dec 09), according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Air quality was recorded at 80 in Colombo, 71 in Kurunegala, 63 in Vavuniya, 94 in Kandy, 83 in Kegalle, 43 in Galle, 71 in Ratnapura and Kalutara and 83 in Hambantota.

The index is based on the measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

Earlier this morning, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) stated that the atmospheric pollution experienced in Sri Lanka is clearing gradually as the pollution level of the airflow from India to Sri Lanka is now receding fast.

Health experts urged caution yesterday as the quality of air in many parts of the island dropped further to an unhealthy level. Children, elders and those who are suffering from respiratory ailments and allergies were advised against prolonged outdoor activities due to the low air quality in the country. They were urged to wear face masks while outdoors.

It was reported that an influx of particulate matter had contaminated Sri Lanka’s air space through strong winds from India. Several areas on the island are experiencing gusty winds and downpours as the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has now concentrated into the cyclonic storm “Mandous”.

Reportedly, residue burning in the vicinity of New Delhi had contributed to the surge in air pollution in the Indian capital. Meanwhile, the use of fireworks for the Diwali festival was also blamed for exacerbating the situation.