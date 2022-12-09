Sri Lankas air quality improves significantly

Sri Lankas air quality improves significantly

December 9, 2022   12:01 pm

Sri Lanka’s air quality has improved significantly as at 8.00 a.m. this morning (Dec 09), according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Air quality was recorded at 80 in Colombo, 71 in Kurunegala, 63 in Vavuniya, 94 in Kandy, 83 in Kegalle, 43 in Galle, 71 in Ratnapura and Kalutara and 83 in Hambantota.

The index is based on the measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

Earlier this morning, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) stated that the atmospheric pollution experienced in Sri Lanka is clearing gradually as the pollution level of the airflow from India to Sri Lanka is now receding fast.

Health experts urged caution yesterday as the quality of air in many parts of the island dropped further to an unhealthy level. Children, elders and those who are suffering from respiratory ailments and allergies were advised against prolonged outdoor activities due to the low air quality in the country. They were urged to wear face masks while outdoors.

It was reported that an influx of particulate matter had contaminated Sri Lanka’s air space through strong winds from India. Several areas on the island are experiencing gusty winds and downpours as the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has now concentrated into the cyclonic storm “Mandous”.

Reportedly, residue burning in the vicinity of New Delhi had contributed to the surge in air pollution in the Indian capital. Meanwhile, the use of fireworks for the Diwali festival was also blamed for exacerbating the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM briefs EU envoys on steps taken to restore stability in the country (English)

PM briefs EU envoys on steps taken to restore stability in the country (English)

Third reading of 2023 Budget passed in parliament (English)

Third reading of 2023 Budget passed in parliament (English)

Sri Lanka's air quality drops to unhealthy level after air pollution surges in India (English)

Sri Lanka's air quality drops to unhealthy level after air pollution surges in India (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.08

Protests against budget proposals staged in many areas

Protests against budget proposals staged in many areas

People urged to be cautious as air quality drops in many parts of the island

People urged to be cautious as air quality drops in many parts of the island

Update on Chamika Karunaratne who suffered injury in LPL fielding accident

Update on Chamika Karunaratne who suffered injury in LPL fielding accident