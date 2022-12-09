Man seen obstructing duties of cops in viral video remanded

The individual who was arrested for obstructing the duties of traffic police officers at Delkanda has been remanded till 23 December.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court this morning (09 Dec).

The suspect was arrested yesterday (08 Dec) by the Mirihana Police, following an investigation into the incident after a video showing the suspect threatening the traffic police officers was widely circulated on social media.

He was seen verbally abusing two traffic police officers when they were trying to issue him a ticket for a traffic offence.