Over 3,770 naval personnel promoted on Navys 72nd anniversary

December 9, 2022   01:33 pm

Coinciding with the 72nd anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy, a total of 222 officers as well as 3,548 senior and junior sailors were promoted and advanced to their next higher ranks and rates on 09 December.
 
The promotions were made on the recommendation of navy commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

Incidentally, 02 officers received promotions to the rank of Commodore, 56 to the rank of Lieutenant Commander, 58 to the rank of Lieutenant, 67 to the rank of Sub Lieutenant, 07 to the rank of Acting Sub Lieutenant and 32 to the rank of Midshipman were promoted, bringing the officers’ promotions to 222.

In the meantime, 692 personnel were promoted to the rate of Ordinary Seaman; 287 to the rate of Able Seaman; 951 to the rate of Leading Seaman; 1,259 to the rate of Petty Officer; 330 to the rate of Chief Petty Officer; 18 to the rate of Fleet Chief Petty Officer and 11 to the rate of Master Chief Petty Officer, taking the tally of junior and senior sailor promotions to 3,548.

Coinciding with the anniversary celebrations, a wide range of programmes are being conducted at each naval command.

Meanwhile, capital ships of Sri Lanka Navy will remain anchored off the Galle Face Green today, giving the public an opportunity to have a glance at some of the major ships of the Sri Lanka Navy.

In addition, the Navy has also organized blood donation campaigns and several ‘Shramdhana’ campaigns at naval commands.

