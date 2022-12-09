Tuition classes banned from next week ahead of Grade 5 Scholarship exam

The conducting of tuition classes, seminars and other workshops in preparation for the 2022 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination will be prohibited from 14 December.

Accordingly, all such preparatory measures will be prohibited from midnight on 14 December till the end of the exam, Commissioner General of Examinations L. M. D. Dharmasena stated.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 18 December, at 2,894 exam centres islandwide.

The first paper will be held from 09.30 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. on Sunday (18 Dec), while the second paper will commence at 11.15 a.m., later that day, and will last for a period of one hour, till 12.15 p.m.