Power cut schedule for next three days announced

December 9, 2022   03:45 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes from the 10th to the 12th of December.

Accordingly, power will be interrupted for one hour during the daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during the night for Groups A – L and Groups P – W.

 

Demand Management Schedule From 10 & 11 December 2022 (1) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Demand Management Schedule on 12th December 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

