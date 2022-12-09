China holds positive talks with WB, IMF on aiding debt-stricken countries including SL

The presidents of the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China and the China Development Bank (CDB) have had a positive discussion with IMF and World Bank chiefs on the international economic situation and the debt of developing countries including Sri Lanka.

The discussion took place during a working dinner co-hosted by China EXIM Bank and CDB on Thursday (Dec 08) for the visiting World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

All parties have expressed willingness to give full play to their respective advantages in the future and continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation in related fields on international development and debt issues of developing countries.