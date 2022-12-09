VAT (Amendment) Bill passed in parliament with amendments

VAT (Amendment) Bill passed in parliament with amendments

December 9, 2022   05:17 pm

The third reading of the Value-Added Tax (Amendment) bill was passed in the parliament by a majority vote today.

Following the third reading of the VAT (Amendment) Bill, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that it was passed with amendments.

However, the lawmakers of the opposition called for division on the third reading of the bill, during which 82 MPs voted in favour, and 41 voted against. 

The bill received 82 votes in its favour and 52 voted against it during the division on the second reading.

The parliamentary session commenced at 9.30 a.m. today and the second reading on the VAT (Amendment) Bill and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate at 10.30 a.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Sri Lanka under influence of cyclonic storm 'Mandous'

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Sri Lanka under influence of cyclonic storm 'Mandous'

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving...

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving...

Youth arrested for obstructing duties of cops produced before courts

Youth arrested for obstructing duties of cops produced before courts

Historical Bambaragastalawa monastery in Kumana National Park ravaged by treasure hunters

Historical Bambaragastalawa monastery in Kumana National Park ravaged by treasure hunters

Sri Lanka taking measures to protect submarine communication cables - President

Sri Lanka taking measures to protect submarine communication cables - President

Protest staged at Diyatha Uyana against tax amendment bills

Protest staged at Diyatha Uyana against tax amendment bills

MPs denounce Nalin Bandara's comments in parliament towards Diana Gamage

MPs denounce Nalin Bandara's comments in parliament towards Diana Gamage