VAT (Amendment) Bill passed in parliament with amendments

The third reading of the Value-Added Tax (Amendment) bill was passed in the parliament by a majority vote today.

Following the third reading of the VAT (Amendment) Bill, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that it was passed with amendments.

However, the lawmakers of the opposition called for division on the third reading of the bill, during which 82 MPs voted in favour, and 41 voted against.

The bill received 82 votes in its favour and 52 voted against it during the division on the second reading.

The parliamentary session commenced at 9.30 a.m. today and the second reading on the VAT (Amendment) Bill and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate at 10.30 a.m.