Todays warfare is not confrontational between armies, but it is economic, cultural and technological  President

December 9, 2022   06:53 pm

Addressing the  Graduation Ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) yesterday (08 Dec), President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that warfare in the modern age is not confrontational between armies, but is instead, economic, cultural and technological.

Explaining that a country cannot afford to be weak in its economical aspects, Wickremesinghe sounded hopeful for the future of Sri Lanka with regard to the revised reforms he has brought about.

“You cannot be weak economically. So this is why I have set about these new reforms which will make us economically strong by 2050” he said, adding that regional cooperation is vital for stability in the Indian Ocean region.

The DSCSC Course No 16 was held at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre yesterday, with Wickremesinghe having graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Defence Secretary General GDHK Gunaratne (Retired), Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Tri-Forces Commanders and the IGP attended the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

Course No 16 commenced in January this year and concluded in December. A total of 127 officers comprising 76 Officers from the Sri Lanka Army, 26 Officers from the Sri Lanka Navy, and 25 Officers from the Sri Lanka Air Force graduated at yesterday’s ceremony. 

Additionally, 11 foreign graduates from Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Zambia were also amongst those who graduated. 

The DSCSC is the highest seat of military learning for middle-grade officers of the Tri Forces and was established to develop the professional knowledge and understanding of selected Student Officers both in Command and on the Staff where all military doctrinal and strategic level planning and teachings were brought under one roof, as practised by many other Armed Forces of the world.

