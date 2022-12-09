The President’s Senior Advisor on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardene, has deemed climate change the most serious challenge that Sri Lanka will have to face in the future.

Issuing a special statement regarding the hazardous air pollution and the consequent decline in air quality across the island over the past two days, Wijewardene noted that President Ranil Wickremesinghe initiated a discourse on climate change having foreseen such situations well ahead of time.

Wijewardene was referring to the Climate Change Prosperity Plan initiated by President Wickremesinghe, claiming that the measure identified climate issues that would affect the country.

“Air pollution affects the health of the country’s people as well as agriculture. Children and the elderly are especially affected. Therefore, school holidays were declared to prevent schoolchildren from its effects. It is also reported that there is some reduction in office attendance as well. All these have a direct impact on the country’s economy”, he said, ensuring that Wickremesinghe’s plans for a green economy were also discussed at the United Nations COP 27 Conference on climate change.

“I think many people who laughed when the President spoke about this back then, have understood the reality here. Therefore, I request everyone to support this programme”, he stated.

Wijewardene further revealed that plans are underway to establish a university dedicated to climate change in Sri Lanka.