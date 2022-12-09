Climate change to be SLs most serious issue in the future

Climate change to be SLs most serious issue in the future

December 9, 2022   07:16 pm

The President’s Senior Advisor on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardene, has deemed climate change the most serious challenge that Sri Lanka will have to face in the future.

Issuing a special statement regarding the hazardous air pollution and the consequent decline in air quality across the island over the past two days, Wijewardene noted that President Ranil Wickremesinghe initiated a discourse on climate change having foreseen such situations well ahead of time.

Wijewardene was referring to the Climate Change Prosperity Plan initiated by President Wickremesinghe, claiming that the measure identified climate issues that would affect the country.

“Air pollution affects the health of the country’s people as well as agriculture. Children and the elderly are especially affected. Therefore, school holidays were declared to prevent schoolchildren from its effects. It is also reported that there is some reduction in office attendance as well. All these have a direct impact on the country’s economy”, he said, ensuring that Wickremesinghe’s plans for a green economy were also discussed at the United Nations COP 27 Conference on climate change. 

“I think many people who laughed when the President spoke about this back then, have understood the reality here. Therefore, I request everyone to support this programme”, he stated.

Wijewardene further revealed that plans are underway to establish a university dedicated to climate change in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Sri Lanka under influence of cyclonic storm 'Mandous'

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Sri Lanka under influence of cyclonic storm 'Mandous'

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving...

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving...

Youth arrested for obstructing duties of cops produced before courts

Youth arrested for obstructing duties of cops produced before courts

Historical Bambaragastalawa monastery in Kumana National Park ravaged by treasure hunters

Historical Bambaragastalawa monastery in Kumana National Park ravaged by treasure hunters

Sri Lanka taking measures to protect submarine communication cables - President

Sri Lanka taking measures to protect submarine communication cables - President

Protest staged at Diyatha Uyana against tax amendment bills

Protest staged at Diyatha Uyana against tax amendment bills