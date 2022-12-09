India recommences e-visas for Sri Lankans

India has resumed the issuing of electronic visas (e-visas) for Sri Lankan nationals.

Accordingly, Sri Lankans seeking to visit India for leisure, business, conferences and other purposes, are now once again able to apply for travel visas in an entirely virtual environment, the Indian High Commission in Colombo assured in a Tweet.

Travellers have been requested to visit indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html to apply for their visas.