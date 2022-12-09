India recommences e-visas for Sri Lankans

India recommences e-visas for Sri Lankans

December 9, 2022   07:36 pm

India has resumed the issuing of electronic visas (e-visas) for Sri Lankan nationals.

Accordingly, Sri Lankans seeking to visit India for leisure, business, conferences and other purposes, are now once again able to apply for travel visas in an entirely virtual environment, the Indian High Commission in Colombo assured in a Tweet.

Travellers have been requested to visit indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html to apply for their visas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Sri Lanka under influence of cyclonic storm 'Mandous'

Heavy rain, gusty winds in Sri Lanka under influence of cyclonic storm 'Mandous'

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving...

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving...

Youth arrested for obstructing duties of cops produced before courts

Youth arrested for obstructing duties of cops produced before courts

Historical Bambaragastalawa monastery in Kumana National Park ravaged by treasure hunters

Historical Bambaragastalawa monastery in Kumana National Park ravaged by treasure hunters

Sri Lanka taking measures to protect submarine communication cables - President

Sri Lanka taking measures to protect submarine communication cables - President

Protest staged at Diyatha Uyana against tax amendment bills

Protest staged at Diyatha Uyana against tax amendment bills