Speaker endorses certificate on Appropriation Bill for 2023

December 9, 2022   11:10 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (Dec. 08) endorsed the certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023.

On November 14, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, presented the opening speech for the second reading of the Appropriation Bill to Parliament.

The debate on the second reading of the Appropriation Bill was held from November 15 to 22. The second reading was passed by a majority of 37 votes.

The committee stage debate on the Appropriation Bill commenced on November 23 and the voting was held last evening (Dec 08) following a 13-day debate. During this division, the bill was passed by a majority of 43 votes.

Accordingly, the Appropriation Bill for the year 2023 came into effect from December 08, 2022 as Appropriation Act No. 43 of 2022.

