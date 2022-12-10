Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of three essential items

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of three essential items

December 9, 2022   11:28 pm

Lanka Sathosa, the state-owned wholesale and retail chain, has decided to reduce the price of three essential items, in view of the upcoming festive season.

The slashed prices are effective from today (Dec 09), according to the marketing manager of Lanka Sathosa.

The revised prices are as follows:

Keeri Samba – Rs. 215 (reduced by Rs. 10)
Big Onions – Rs. 199 (reduced by Rs. 16)
Canned fish – Rs 495 (reduced by Rs. 35)

