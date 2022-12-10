Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression over Tamil Nadu coast

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

It said the Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” over Southwest Bay of Bengal was located 280km north-northeast of Jaffna near latitude 12.2N and longitude 80.6E at 08.30pm yesterday (09).

This system is very likely to move northwestwards and cross North Tamil-Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast over Southwest Bay of Bengal around early hours of 10th December.

Accordingly, the influence of this system on the weather over the island and the sea areas around the island will be gradually reduced.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central and North-Western Provinces.

Strong gusty winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central, Central and Southern provinces.

Sea Areas:

The Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” over Southwest Bay of Bengal has crossed the North Tamil-Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast by early morning today.

It is expected to gradually weaken into a Deep Depression by morning and into a Depression by noon of 10th December.

Under the influence of this system, the deep and shallow sea areas of northern coast and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle will be rough with strong gusty winds.

There is a possibility of swell waves increasing up to (2.5 – 3.5) m in the deep-sea areas southwest Bay of Bengal and swell waves can increase up to (2.0 – 2.5) m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Naval and fishing communities in deep and shallow sea areas off northern coast and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle are advised to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly. Wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph at times over the sea area off coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area off coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo and Galle will be rough at times.