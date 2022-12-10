An evident increase in air pollution has been observed in certain areas of Sri Lanka, as per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI), issued at 08.00 a.m. this morning (Dec. 10).

The index is based on the measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

Accordingly, although Colombo received an orange alert yesterday (09 Dec), with a score of 117, which mostly impacted only those in sensitive conditions, the buzzing city recorded a red-alert air pollution level of 191 today.

Similarly, Kegalle and Badulla areas were also issued red alerts, while Kalutara, Kandy and Ratnapura were issued orange alerts.

“Air quality index level with respect to PM2.5 for 08:00 hour indicate unhealthy level at Colombo, Kegalle, Badulla; Unhealthy for sensitive group level at Kurunegala, Kandy, Rathnapura, Embilipitiya, Kalutara; moderate level at Jaffna, Galle, Nuwaraeliya, Hambantota, Polonnaruwa and good level at other cities,” the NBRO report said.

Children, elders and those who are suffering from respiratory ailments and allergies were advised against prolonged outdoor activities due to the low air quality in the country, and have been urged to wear face masks while outdoors.

Yesterday, however, Sri Lanka’s air quality had improved significantly, regarding which the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) too, stated that the atmospheric pollution experienced in the island was clearing gradually.