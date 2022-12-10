Workers remittances in November climbs to USD 384.4 Mn

December 10, 2022   12:19 pm

Sri Lanka’s workers’ remittance increased to USD 384.4 million in November 2022, according to the Central Bank. 

Accordingly, the cumulative figure for the first eleven months of the year (Jan – Nov) is reported as USD 3,313.9 million,

Sri Lanka had observed an increase of 12% in workers’ remittances in October 2022 compared to the inflows recorded in October 2021.

Figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) showed that workers’ remittances had increased to USD 355.4 million in October 2022 from USD 317.4 million in September 2022.

