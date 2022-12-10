SLC to take legal action over malicious statement

SLC to take legal action over malicious statement

December 10, 2022   02:10 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced its decision to take legal action against three individuals who recently appeared before the media and slandered the organization. Accordingly, the SLC has sent Letters of Demand to three persons, including Asela Sampath and Sanjaya Mahawatta, seeking Rs. 500 million from each, in damages for the reputational losses caused to SLC and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Paris Club proposal a big strength for Sri Lanka - Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Paris Club proposal a big strength for Sri Lanka - Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Paris Club proposal a big strength for Sri Lanka - Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Strong winds influenced by cyclonic storm causes damages across Sri Lanka

Strong winds influenced by cyclonic storm causes damages across Sri Lanka

Air pollution in parts of Sri Lanka reaching unhealthy levels again

Air pollution in parts of Sri Lanka reaching unhealthy levels again

Employees in many sectors take to streets against tax amendments

Employees in many sectors take to streets against tax amendments

Sri Lanka's air quality improves from 'very unhealthy' to 'moderate'

Sri Lanka's air quality improves from 'very unhealthy' to 'moderate'

Sri Lanka's air quality improves significantly (English)

Sri Lanka's air quality improves significantly (English)

Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill passed by majority votes (English)

Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill passed by majority votes (English)

China holds positive talks with WB, IMF on aiding debt-stricken countries including SL (English)

China holds positive talks with WB, IMF on aiding debt-stricken countries including SL (English)