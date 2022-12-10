SLC to take legal action over malicious statement
December 10, 2022 02:10 pm
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced its decision to take legal action against three individuals who recently appeared before the media and slandered the organization. Accordingly, the SLC has sent Letters of Demand to three persons, including Asela Sampath and Sanjaya Mahawatta, seeking Rs. 500 million from each, in damages for the reputational losses caused to SLC and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.