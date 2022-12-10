President orders suspension of transportation of mutton and beef at district, provincial level

Due to the sudden death of animals in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, President Ranil Wickramasinghe has ordered the suspension of the transportation of beef and mutton at district and provincial levels with immediate effect to ensure public health safety.

Meanwhile the Livestock Division of the Ministry of Agriculture said eelier today that the number of cattle, buffaloes and goats that have died in the Northern and Eastern provinces has exceeded a thousand due to the changes in weather conditions reported in recent days.

The Minister of Agriculture,Mahinda Amaraweera, has instructed the Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Gunadasa Samarasinghe to provide a report regarding these animal deaths.

Accordingly, animal deaths reported so far are as follows.

- 49 cattle deaths, 17 in critical condition, 58 goat deaths, 50 in critical condition in Jaffna district

- 168 cattle deaths, 159 in critical condition, 06 goat deaths and 03 in critical condition in Kilinochchi district

- 120 cattle deaths, 159 sick cows, 42 goat deaths in Mullaitivu district

- 21 cattle deaths, 17 in critical condition, 85 goat deaths in Vavuniya district