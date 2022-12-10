Police chief meets LGBTQ community reps for discussion

Representatives of Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ community met with high-ranking officers of Sri Lanka Police yesterday (09 Dec), to discuss manners in which any inconvenience during interactions between the two parties could be avoided.

Accordingly, it was decided that the Police Department will pay special attention towards the transgender community in Sri Lanka, the police media unit said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Divisional Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women will deal with all issues related to the matter.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment were also present at the discussion.