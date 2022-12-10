Govt to improve quality of Colombo Uni. to attract foreign students

Govt to improve quality of Colombo Uni. to attract foreign students

December 10, 2022   08:58 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government would assist the University of Colombo to improve its quality.

Speaking at a discussion at the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the Government to improve quality of Colombo Uni to attract foreign students

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government would assist the Colombo University to improve its quality.

Speaking at a discussion at the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the university’s Law Faculty, Wickremesinghe instructed the university authorities to prepare a program to establish the postgraduate institute and to recruit permanent staff to it to enhance the quality of university education.

He said that the focus should be drawn towards bringing the university among the best universities in the world rather than developing more and more of its infrastructure facilities, adding that this is how the university could attract foreign students into the country.

Wickremesinghe also inquired about the progress of the planning to construct the engineering faculty at the Colombo University to which the authorities said that an area of four acres had been allocated for this purpose.

President Wickremesinghe participated in the event as the first alumnus of the Colombo Law Faculty who became the Executive President of the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Strong winds cause damages across Sri Lanka as cyclone 'Mandous' hits Tamil Nadu

Strong winds cause damages across Sri Lanka as cyclone 'Mandous' hits Tamil Nadu

Rajapaksas will continue to rule the country if the people want them

Rajapaksas will continue to rule the country if the people want them

Drugs found inside school canteen: revenge attempt gone wrong?

Drugs found inside school canteen: revenge attempt gone wrong?

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Don't use this country to protect your power and posts - Cardinal Ranjith to Sri Lanka's leaders

Don't use this country to protect your power and posts - Cardinal Ranjith to Sri Lanka's leaders

'Youth for Change' stage protest against Budget and rising cost of living

'Youth for Change' stage protest against Budget and rising cost of living

Court fines youths arrested while doing 'wheelies' on motorcycles and tuk-tuks

Court fines youths arrested while doing 'wheelies' on motorcycles and tuk-tuks