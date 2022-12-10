Govt to improve quality of Colombo Uni. to attract foreign students

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government would assist the University of Colombo to improve its quality.

Speaking at a discussion at the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the Government to improve quality of Colombo Uni to attract foreign students

Speaking at a discussion at the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the university’s Law Faculty, Wickremesinghe instructed the university authorities to prepare a program to establish the postgraduate institute and to recruit permanent staff to it to enhance the quality of university education.

He said that the focus should be drawn towards bringing the university among the best universities in the world rather than developing more and more of its infrastructure facilities, adding that this is how the university could attract foreign students into the country.

Wickremesinghe also inquired about the progress of the planning to construct the engineering faculty at the Colombo University to which the authorities said that an area of four acres had been allocated for this purpose.

President Wickremesinghe participated in the event as the first alumnus of the Colombo Law Faculty who became the Executive President of the country.