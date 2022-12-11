Drugs found inside school canteen: revenge attempt gone wrong - police

December 11, 2022   12:01 am

An Ayurvedic Doctor has been arrested by the Gampaha Police Crimes Division in connection to the recent finding of packets of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) inside a canteen at a school in the Gampaha area.

The suspect, who was in possession of over 6,000 drugs at the time of the arrest, was taken into Police custody based on information revealed during investigations into the initial arrest.

Earlier this week (05 Dec), the woman who ran the canteen of a school in Buthpitiya, Gampaha was arrested along with seven packets of ‘Ice’ and 38 pills.

However, further investigations into the incident have now revealed that a third party had placed the drugs in the canteen, over a personal vendetta with the female arrestee.
 
The individual responsible for the framing was employed as a guard at a petrol shed in the area, and had obtained the drugs from several others who were already indebted to him.

The police then raided a Therapy and Rehabilitation Centre for Children in the Rukmalgamwila area based on information received from the male suspect, during which the Ayurvedic Doctor was arrested.

The arrestee, believed to have been posing as an Ayurvedic Doctor, had 6,576 pills of the drug in his possession at the time of his arrest, along with Rs. 5,500,000.

He is suspected of having sold the drugs under the guise of treatment to those who came to the centre.

