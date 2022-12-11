Bakery owners claim cheaper wheat flour in markets are substandard

Southern Province Association of Small and Medium-Scale Bakery Owners says that several issues pertaining to the bakery industry have arisen due to not having a fixed control price for bakery products.

President of the association, Kamal Perera mentioned that diverse problems have arisen in the bakery industry as the prices of bakery products are varied.

Although the price of wheat flour has been reduced, the bakery manufacturers have not focused on reducing the prices of bakery products.

However, when Ada Derana inquired regarding the matter, the bakery owners claimed that the wheat flour available in the market at low prices are substandard.