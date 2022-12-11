Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving - NBRO

Sri Lankas air quality gradually improving - NBRO

December 11, 2022   09:54 am

Air quality in Sri Lanka has improved compared to yesterday, as per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI), issued at 08.00 a.m. this morning (Dec. 11).

The index is based on the measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

Accordingly, although Colombo had received a red-alert air pollution level of 191 yesterday (Dec.10), the city has recorded a decreased score of 123 today.

The AQI level recorded within Puttlam is 117 today. At the same time, Jaffna registered a score of 109, 106 in Kandy, 103 in Polonnaruwa, 100 in Kurunegala and 97 in Kegalle, which are considered unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, according to the National Building Research Organization (NBRO).

Children, elders and those who are suffering from respiratory ailments and allergies were advised against prolonged outdoor activities due to the low air quality in the country, and have been urged to wear face masks while outdoors.

Yesterday, however, Sri Lanka’s air pollution had shown an evident increase within several parts of the island.

