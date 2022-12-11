The annual party conference of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) is scheduled to be held today (Dec. 11).

General Secretary of SJB, Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that the conference will be held at 01.00 p.m. in the Borella Campbell Park, adding that nearly 25,000 people will take part in the conference.

Further, he mentioned that this conference has been organized to strengthen party for upcoming local government elections.

The leaders of many other friendly parties will also participate in the conference, he said.