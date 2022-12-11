CID and SLBFE officers leave for Oman to probe human trafficking racket

A team consisting of officers representing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), has left for Oman yesterday (Dec. 10) to investigate the human smuggling racket connected to Sri Lanka, the SLBFE said.

In a statement, the SLBFE mentioned that the team left the island yesterday (Dec. 10) under the directives of Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara to investigate the incidents related to human smuggling racket connected to Sri Lanka, which made great controversy recently.

The team includes an Additional General Manager of SLBFE, three investigation officers, a Police Inspector and a Woman Sub-inspector of CID.

A special investigation regarding the recently reported incidents of people being sent abroad in violation of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Act and human trafficking will specifically be carried out during the investigation, the SLBFE announced.