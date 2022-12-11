Former VC of Peradeniya University hospitalised after assault

Former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University Prof. Athula Senaratne has been assaulted by a group near his official residence and has been hospitalised due to injuries, the Police Media Division said.

Police revealed that some university students have had an argument with Prof. Senaratne last night (Dec. 10), stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle, and then a group of around 300 university students had attacked and damaged the official university residence of Prof. Senaratne.

Later, Peradeniya Police have arrived at the location of the incident and dispersed the crowd.

Five including the former Vice Chancellor’s wife and two other individuals who were in the house have reportedly been injured during the attack. Prof. Athula Senaratne, who was injured in the attack, has been admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital while his son was admitted to the Kandy Teaching Hospital, according to police.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident, while Peradeniya Police is conducting further investigations.