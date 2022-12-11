Mitigation of climate change initiatives to be launched in Sri Lanka next year  President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that mitigation of climate change initiatives will be launched in Sri Lanka next year.

Speaking at the ceremony of installing 6,500 members to Leo Club 306-C2 district held in Colombo Royal College, the president emphasized that he has already established a climate change office in Sri Lanka.

“We are going to launch our mitigation of climate change initiatives next year. I’ve already established a climate change office.”

“We in Sri Lanka had decided that we will speak out openly on the need for meaningful action to stop climate change”, he added.

Speaking further at the event, president Wickremesinghe mentioned that the politics of this country has to be changed, adding that the youth of the country should be provided with the freedom to go ahead.

“We must give the youth in this country a future and give them the freedom to go ahead, and you tell us what has to be done.”

“We have succeeded in making the country which was second to Japan, now the country which is only on top of Afghanistan.”

“So, lots of young people are leaving the country. But I think in my view we can turn this around”, the president claimed.