Schools to re-open tomorrow
December 11, 2022 01:43 pm
State Minister of Education Aravindh Kumar has announced that all government and government approved private schools island-wide which were closed due to bad weather on Friday (Dec. 09), will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 12).
The Ministry of Education declared Friday a special holiday for all government and government-approved private schools, taking the prevailing adverse weather condition into account, following the inquiries made from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre.