Three organized criminal gang members arrested with firearms and ammo

December 11, 2022   02:23 pm

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three members of an organized criminal gang along with two firearms in the Pannala area.

The police STF has also taken 10 live rounds of bullets into custody which were found along with the firearms.

One of the three arrested suspects, who had been identified to be a close associate of a prominent underworld figure in hiding in Dubai, was arrested in Kandawala area of Katana, while the other two suspects were arrested according to the information uncovered during his interrogations, according to police.

The suspects have been identified as the residents of Negombo, Yakwila and Katana areas.

Meanwhile in a separate search operation, 75 T-56 ammunitions have been found in Batahatara area of Kantale Lake Reserve.

Kantale Police stated that investigations are underway as to who brought the live ammunition to the relevant location.

