Suspect arrested over abducting individual for Rs. 10 mn ransom

December 11, 2022   02:25 pm

Police have arrested a suspect for abducting an individual and demanding a ransom in the Kattankudy area.

The police stated that they had initiated an investigation based on a complaint received by the Kattankudy police regarding the kidnapping of a person demanding a ransom of Rs. 10 million.

Later, a suspect who carried out the abduction has been taken into police custody along with a van and a motorcycle used in the abduction, based on the information uncovered by the police.

The arrested suspect has been identified to be aged 30 and a resident of the Kattankudy area, according to police.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court today (Dec. 11).

Kattankudy Police mentioned that investigations have been initiated to arrest the other suspects involved in the relevant abduction.

