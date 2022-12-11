Sajith unanimously re-elected as SJB leader

MP Sajith Premadasa has been unanimously re-elected as the Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) at the party’s annual conference currently underway at Campbell Park in Borella.

Taking to the stage, SJB general secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara nominated the Opposition Leader’s name for the position of party leader for the year 2023 and asked for a show of hands to second it.

Accordingly, Mr. Premadasa was unanimously re-elected as the party’s leader for the year 2023.

The party leader then proceeded to take the stage to announce the names of the party’s office bearers for next year.

MP Sarath Fonseka was re-appointed as the Chairman of the party while MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been chosen as the SJB’s General Secretary once again.

MP Dr. Harsha de Silva was appointed as the Treasurer of the party and MP Tissa Attanayake was re-appointed as the National Organiser.

The third annual party conference of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) commenced at 01.00 p.m. at Campbell Park, Borella today (11) with the participation of parliamentarians and members of the alliance and leaders of many other friendly parties.

MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that this conference has been organized to strengthen party ahead of the upcoming local government elections.