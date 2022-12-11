Navy renders assistance to rescue group of distressed fishermen

In a search and rescue operation, Sri Lanka Navy rescued 04 fishermen, including one trapped inside a multiday fishing trawler which was in distress in south-eastern waters and rushed them to the Kalmunai Hospital for treatment today (11).

Reportedly, the fishing trawler had capsized about 46 nautical miles (85km) off the Sangaman Kanda Point, following adverse weather.

The fishing trawler “Himsara” left the Trincomalee fisheries harbour on 26th November 2022, with 05 fishermen. On receipt of information of the distress to the Navy Headquarters, the Navy launched this search and rescue operation at the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

After confirming about the developments through the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources by the MRCC Colombo, the Navy sent SLNS Ranarisi patrolling in south-eastern waters for the rescue of fishermen.

Accordingly, naval personnel with the assistance of a local fishing trawler in the area rescued 03 fishermen from the capsized trawler and SLNS Ranarisi carried out a diving operation to locate 02 missing fishers.

After a strenuous effort, the Navy rescued a fisherman trapped in the engine room and brought him ashore, administering him first aid. Subsequently, all 04 fishermen were rushed to the Base Hospital – Kalmunai for medical attention today (11).

Further, the Navy is conducting a search and rescue operation in the sea area to find the other fisherman who was missing due to the incident, the SLN media unit said.